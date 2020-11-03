A late charge helped the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma men's basketball team remain undefeated.
The Drovers trailed the Evangel University Crusaders 80-67 during the second half of Monday's game in Chickasha before finishing the game on a 16-0 scoring run to capture an 83-80 victory. Evangel's last points came with 5:10 left in the second half.
Stephon Hall led USAO's late charge, scoring seven of the team's final 16 points.
But it was Tre'veon Ellis who gave the Drovers the lead for good, scoring a basket with under a minute left. His basket gave the Drovers an 81-80 advantage.
USAO did not hold its first lead until the second half, taking a 55-53 advantage on a basket from Cameron Hines. Hines went 7 of 11 from the field and 4 of 8 from long range.
USAO led 60-58 when Evangel went on a 22-7 run to take its 13-point lead.
But USAO's defense clamped down and held its opponent scoreless for the final few minutes of the game. The Crusaders turned the ball over several times during USAO's 16-0 run, and 14 of their 20 turnovers came in the second half.
The Crusaders got off a couple of shot attempts that could have tied the game but could not get the ball to go in the basket.
After scoring 36 points and shooting 34.4% from the field in the first half, USAO scored 47 points in the second half and shot 56.3% from the field. The Drovers made 18 of 32 shots in the second half and outscored Evangel 47-36.
Four USAO players scored at least 10 points in the victory. Hines and Hall led the Drovers with 18 points apiece. Boudacar Diakite had 14 points for the Drovers, and Gerard Makuntae scored 10 points in the win.
Sitting at 3-0 on the season, USAO's next scheduled game is a home game against Oklahoma Panhandle State University on Thursday in Chickasha.
