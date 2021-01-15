The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma men's basketball team was able to pick up a conference win.
The 12th-ranked Drovers traveled to Langston University on Thursday and moved to 8-0 on the season with an 85-64 victory over their Sooner Athletic Conference opponent. USAO led by three points at halftime and outscored Langston 52-34 in the second half.
Along with being 8-0 on the season, USAO is 3-0 in the SAC.
Langston scored the first two points of the second half and only trailed by one point after that basket, but the Drovers answered those two points with a 9-0 scoring run to take a 42-32 advantage.
A Langston basket made the score 53-49 later in the half, and the Drovers then went on a 7-0 run to go up by 11. After going down 60-49, Langston could not get any closer than nine points.
Four USAO players scored in double figures during the win, combining for more than 70 points against Langston. Cameron Hines led the way for USAO, scoring a game-high 26 points in the victory.
Hines made six long-range shots in the victory.
Elvin Rodriguez, Gerard Makuntae and Boubacar Diakite all joined Hines in double figures. Makuntae finished the game with a double-double, contributing double-digit rebounds against Langston.
