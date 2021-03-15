OKLAHOMA CITY — The Class 4A state championship game featured plenty of storylines.
Outside of the main storyline about Class 4A No. 3 Tuttle winning the program's first state title in girls basketball in Oklahoma City on Saturday, other storylines popped up. At least one storyline came from Tuttle's bench.
While Tuttle's starters scored 42 of the team's 53 points in a 53-38 win over No. 5 Fort Gibson, the other 11 points came from one player. Tuttle head coach Brian Lester said he had been hoping to get a big game from junior Storie Driver, and Driver ended up delivering when it mattered most.
Driver did not start the game but hit three shots from outside the arc, providing an extra spark for the Lady Tigers throughout the game. Her 11 points ended up being second on the team, only trailing Landry Allen's 17 points.
Her first two 3-pointers came in the second quarter, and her third gave the Lady Tigers a 36-34 lead in the fourth quarter. Fort Gibson tied the game at 36, but Tuttle never trailed after Driver's final 3-pointer.
Driver also hit two free throws, and Lester thought the minutes she provided were huge.
“She just lifted us,” he said.
Lester also talked about how happy he was that Driver had that type of game in that type of environment.
“I'm really happy for her because that's a big moment,” he said. “She gets to experience that success."
