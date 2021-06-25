One area athlete has announced where she will be continuing her basketball career.
Tuttle's Landry Allen made an announcement on social media Friday that stated the college she committed to for basketball. Allen wrote that she is committed to play basketball for the Oklahoma Sooners.
Allen has received several Division I offers and finished her sophomore season earlier this year. Allen helped her team win Tuttle's first state title in girls basketball.
Tuttle defeated Fort Gibson 53-38 in the Class 4A state championship game, and Allen had 17 points in the state title game. She averaged a little more than 20 points per game during the state tournament and wreaked havoc in the post.
Allen will be joining an OU program that has a new face at the helm of it. OU announced the hiring of Jennie Barancyzk in April after Sherri Coale stepped down as the program's head coach.
Allen also made sure to give plenty of thanks in her statement.
