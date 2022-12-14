The Tuttle Tigers continued their momentum early in the season.
Coming off a Southern Oklahoma Invitational title in Duncan, a Tuttle team ranked 10th in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's Class 4A poll added to that momentum by picking up a win in Chickasha on Tuesday. The Tigers earned a 70-34 victory over the Fightin' Chicks.
Tuttle came out and scored the first seven points of the game and held Chickasha to just two points in the first quarter. A Mason Dennis 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Tigers a 15-2 lead after the first quarter.
A Keeden Miller 3-pointer helped Chickasha surpass its first-quarter total on one made shot in the second quarter. Miller hit two of his three triples in the period, scoring all six of Chickasha's points in the quarter.
But Tuttle continued to control the game, scoring 23 points in the second quarter to lead 38-8 at halftime.
Chickasha's offense did get going in the third quarter, scoring 15 of its 26 second-half points in the period. But Tuttle added 22 more points to the scoreboard to win another quarter in the game.
Noah Clark proved to be a tough matchup, scoring 14 points for Tuttle in the win. He scored seven points in the third quarter and scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half.
For Chickasha, Ma'lek Murphy ended up being the game's leading scorer with 21 points. He hit five 3-pointers in the loss to Tuttle and scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half.
Tuttle is now 5-1 on the season, having only lost to 4A No. 1 Kingfisher this season.
Chickasha currently sits at 1-6 on the season. Chickasha's win came against Duncan in the SOI last week.
