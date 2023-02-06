The Tuttle basketball teams swept a doubleheader filled with ranked teams.
Tuttle traveled to Anadarko on Saturday to compete in a doubleheader that involved four teams ranked in Class 4A's top 10. Tuttle entered the games ranked No. 2 (girls) and No. 10 (boys), and Anadarko entered the games ranked No. 7 (girls) and No. 9 (boys).
The Tuttle Lady Tigers fended off an Anadarko team looking to pick up an upset, earning a 40-31 victory over the Lady Warriors. The Tuttle boys fell behind in the third quarter but pulled away in the fourth quarter to pick up a 54-37 victory.
Girls
The Lady Tigers trailed after the first quarter but took that deficit and made it a halftime lead.
Anadarko held a 10-8 advantage after the first quarter and went on a mini 5-0 run to take a 15-10 lead in the second quarter. But the Lady Warriors did not score again in the first half, and Tuttle took advantage of that.
After Landry Allen scored to get Tuttle's deficit down to three, Allie Rehl scored five points in a row to give Tuttle the lead for good. The Lady Tigers ended the first half on a 9-0 run to lead 19-15 at halftime.
Tuttle pushed its lead to eight in the third quarter and led 29-22 after three quarters. Anadarko had another run against the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Warriors scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to get within a point of the Lady Tigers. Tuttle ended the game on an 11-3 run to secure another victory.
Allen put up 22 points for Tuttle, and Rehl followed her with 13 points.
The Lady Tigers are now 18-2 on the season.
Boys
A 5-0 run gave the Warriors a 28-26 lead over the Tigers in the third quarter, but Tuttle closed the game on a 28-9 run to secure the 17-point victory.
The game was tied at 33 in the third quarter when Tuttle's Mason Dennis buried a 3-pointer that gave Tuttle the lead for good. Tuttle ended the third quarter on a 5-0 run to grab a 38-33 lead.
Anadarko scored the first two points of the fourth quarter to get its deficit down to three, but Tuttle scored the next six points in the first of its two fourth-quarter runs. Anadarko scored its final two points of the quarter to make the score 44-37, and the Tigers ended the game by scoring the final 10 points of the game.
A balanced effort helped the Tigers pick up the win.
Four players had double-digit scoring performances for the Tigers. Tuttle got 17 points from Garrett Redwine, 14 points from Noah Clark, 11 points from Dennis and 10 points from Gabe Avelar.
The Tigers are now 14-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.