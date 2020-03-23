Until the Tuttle Lady Tigers advanced to the Class 4A state basketball tournament in 2018, they had not been to the state basketball tournament since 1983.
The ninth-ranked Lady Tigers — led by head coach Brian Lester — advanced to their second state tournament in the past three seasons after defeating No. 15 Ada 49-43 in the area tournament consolation championship game. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association postponed the state tournaments for Classes 2A-6A due to concerns about COVID-19.
The Lady Tigers needed two fewer games to advance to state in 2020, playing seven games and having to win five elimination games in a row in 2018. The final four games of that stretch featured ranked opponents.
Entering the postseason as a team ranked in the top 10, Tuttle cruised through its first two postseason games and scored more than 80 points in both of those games.
Tuttle opened the postseason with an 88-29 win over Douglass in district play. Tuttle then beat Catoosa 82-18 in the regional tournament, following up that win with a 41-31 win over No. 7 Verdigris in the regional championship game.
The Lady Tigers advanced to the area tournament championship game against No. 1 Anadarko. Tuttle only lost by eight — 50-42 — to the defending state champion after suffering a 30-point loss to the Lady Warriors during the regular season.
The Lady Tigers bounced back and beat Ada.
Tuttle drew No. 2 Classen SAS in the quarterfinal round and showed the ability to compete against teams at the state tournament. Tuttle played seven games against four state tournament teams, going 3-4 and losing two games by single digits.
Tuttle went 2-0 against a Newcastle team that ended up 10th in the final 4A poll. The Lady Tigers went 1-1 against a Weatherford team that came in at No. 4 in the final poll, and they only lost by three to a Fort Gibson team that came in at No. 3 in the final poll.
The Lady Tigers advanced to state in search of their first state title and with three seniors on their roster.
