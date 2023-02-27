Team defense and Landry Allen helped Tuttle pull away in the regional title game.
The second-ranked Lady Tigers faced No. 16 Tecumseh in a Class 4A regional title game at Crossings Christian in Oklahoma City, and the game was close at halftime. Tecumseh trailed by one in the second quarter and only trailed Tuttle by six at halftime of Saturday’s game.
But Tuttle’s defense held Tecumseh to eight second-half points, and Allen scored 17 of the team’s 23-second-half points to help Tuttle pull away in the second half of a 40-19 victory over its opponent.
Tecumseh held a 2-1 lead early in the game, but Tuttle ended the first quarter on a 9-0 run to go ahead 10-2. Tecumseh started the second quarter on a 7-0 run and trailed by one a couple of times in the second quarter, but an Allie Rehl 3-pointer sparked a mini 5-0 run to end the half.
That run gave Tuttle a 17-11 lead and a little momentum heading to the second half.
And the second half belonged to Landry Allen, who reached the 1,500-point mark during the third quarter. She opened the second half on a solo 7-0 run to put Tuttle ahead 24-11 in the period. Tuttle outscored Tecumseh 11-6 in the third period and built on its lead in the fourth quarter.
Tecumseh only managed to score two points as a team in the fourth quarter, and Allen managed to score 10 points in the quarter by herself to help Tuttle earn a 21-point victory.
Tuttle’s team defense has been dependable throughout the season, but it has been especially dependable in the playoffs. The Lady Tigers have held two opponents in a row under 20 points.
Tuttle is now just one win away from another appearance at the Class 4A state tournament, and they can secure a state spot at Henryetta on Friday. Tuttle will play No. 6 Verdigris at 6 p.m.
