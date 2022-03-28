Tuttle girls basketball will be under new leadership.
According to a post on the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s website, Tuttle is looking to replace Brian Lester at the helm of the position. Lester told James Jackson of The Oklahoman he is stepping down as head coach.
The post — which appeared last week — states the school is looking for someone to “build upon the tradition we have started.”
Lester — who is also the school’s athletic director — saw tremendous success at the helm of the program. In 2018, he led the Lady Tigers to their first state appearance since the 1980s and their first 5-on-5 state appearance.
Lester and the Lady Tigers advanced to state three seasons in a row and four out of five seasons. They won the program’s first state title in 2021 by defeating Fort Gibson in the Class 4A state championship game, and they finished second in Class 4A this past season.
