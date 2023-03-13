The Lady Tigers kept fighting.
The second-ranked Tuttle Lady Tigers faced a double-digit halftime deficit against No. 3 Bethany in the Class 4A state semifinals on Friday, but they cut that deficit to two before Bethany pulled away again. The Lady Tigers fell to the eventual state champion in Yukon by 16, 57-41, but the final score does not necessarily indicate how close Tuttle was in the second half.
The Lady Tigers found themselves in an early hole after Bethany jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Lady Tigers scored the next four points to get that deficit down to three points. Tuttle trailed 15-8 after the first quarter, and Bethany extended that lead in the second quarter.
Bethany went up 14 points in the first half, doubling up the Lady Tigers by taking a 28-14 lead. Tuttle managed to end the half on a positive note after Samantha Teague buried a 3-pointer just to get Tuttle’s deficit down to 11 points.
And the Lady Tigers took the positive momentum from that shot and carried it to the second half. Tuttle began the third quarter with a 5-0 run that made the score 28-22 in favor of Bethany.
While Bethany went up double digits again in the third quarter, Tuttle kept fighting and used a 6-0 run to get the score to 32-28. And a 3-pointer at the buzzer got Tuttle’s deficit to just five points entering the final quarter.
The Lady Tigers got within a single basket in the fourth quarter after Landry Allen opened the quarter’s scoring with a 3-pointer to make the score 36-34. But as they did in the fourth quarter of the quarterfinal game, the Lady Bronchos used a fourth-quarter surge to pull away from their opponent.
Tuttle’s dependable duo of Allen and Allie Rehl once again led the Lady Tigers with double-digit scoring performances in the loss.
But prior to the loss came a quarterfinal victory that sent the Lady Tigers to their third state semifinal game in a row. Tuttle took down No. 8 Harding Charter Prep 69-47 to advance to the semifinals.
Allen dominated the quarterfinal game for Tuttle, scoring 26 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. Teague chipped in with 14 points and 11 rebounds to go along with 21 points from Rehl.
The Lady Tigers captured district, regional and area titles during the postseason and won a tournament title in Weatherford during the regular season.
Tuttle ended up with a 26-3 record on the season, and one of those wins came against a Bethany team ranked No. 1 at the time. Tuttle handed Bethany its only loss of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.