The Tuttle Lady Tigers are tournament champions.
The Tuttle girls traveled to Ada to compete in the Cougar Christmas Classic earlier this week. The tournament started Monday and ended Wednesday, and the Lady Tigers ended up going 3-0 in the tournament.
Tuttle took down a pair of ranked teams en route to the title after beginning its tournament run with a win over the OKC Storm. Tuttle — ranked fourth in Class 4A — also took down Class 2A No. 4 Howe and Class 6A No. 11 Midwest City during the tournament.
Tuttle held on against Midwest City in the title game and picked up a 42-39 victory to secure the title. The Lady Tigers held a 41-33 lead in the fourth quarter, but Midwest City scored six points in a row and had opportunities to at least tie the game.
But the Lady Tigers were able to survive the rally.
The Lady Tigers went on a small scoring run to build a 9-2 lead in the first quarter. With the game tied at two, Tuttle scored seven points in a row to take that 9-2 lead over the Lady Bombers.
Tuttle ended up going to the second quarter with a 13-8 advantage over its opponent. After scoring the final two points of the first quarter, Tuttle scored the first five points of the second quarter to go up by double digits.
The Lady Tigers held a 24-18 lead at halftime.
Midwest City opened the second half on a 9-3 run and tied the game at 27, but Tuttle was able to pick up some momentum at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Tigers scored the final four points of the period and went to the fourth quarter with a 31-27 lead.
The Lady Tigers are 4-1 on the season.
