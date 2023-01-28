TUTTLE — The Tuttle Lady Tigers shut down their opponent in the second half.
Class 4A No. 2 Tuttle returned home for the first time in a decent amount of time Friday, taking on the Elgin Lady Owls in their return. Elgin found some success on offense in the first half before Tuttle shut that success down in the final two quarters.
The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Owls 30-8 in the second half and rolled to a 64-30 victory in Tuttle.
The Lady Owls scored to cut their deficit to just four points in the second quarter after Tuttle led by seven after the first quarter. Tuttle's lead grew to eight in the second quarter before Elgin got that lead down to four.
But Tuttle responded, gaining some separation late in the first half to grab a double-digit lead at halftime.
The Lady Tigers scored six points in a row to go up 30-20, going up 10 after MiKole Skaggs hit a pair of free throws. The Lady Tigers ended the first half on a 10-2 run and held a 34-22 advantage at halftime.
Tuttle's dominance continued to build in the second half.
Tuttle only allowed three Elgin field goals the entire second half, allowing the Lady Tigers to pull away completely. Elgin only scored two points in the third quarter.
Tuttle's Landry Allen scored the first four points of the second half, and Samantha Teague followed with five points in a row. Tuttle scored the half's first 14 points before Elgin scored its only two points of the quarter.
An 18-2 third quarter gave the Lady Tigers a 52-24 lead heading to the final quarter. Allie Rehl scored the first two points of the period to give Tuttle a 30-point lead in the game.
Elgin hit a pair of 3s in the fourth quarter to get the deficit down to 24, but that deficit just grew back up. Tuttle ended the game on a 10-0 run.
Seven players scored to make up Tuttle's 64 points, and the combination of Rehl and Allen combined for 36 of those 64 points. Rehl put up 19 points for the Lady Tigers, just ahead of Allen's 17 points.
Tuttle is now 16-2 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.