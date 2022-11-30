The Tuttle Lady Tigers started off a new era with a win.
Jamie Hill Combs took the reins of Tuttle girls basketball, replacing Brian Lester at the helm of what has become a dominant program in Oklahoma high school basketball. And her tenure got off to a strong start in Tuttle on Tuesday.
Tecumseh jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, but a long scoring run helped Tuttle pull away for a 30-point victory over Tecumseh. The Lady Tigers moved to 1-0 with a 58-28 victory.
Tecumseh buried a pair of long-range shots in the first quarter, jumping out to a 6-2 lead before Tuttle’s Allie Rehl buried a 3-pointer of her own. Tecumseh then scored again to grab an 8-5 lead in the first quarter.
And Tuttle then took control of the game, going on a 29-0 run from the first quarter to the second quarter that gave the team a commanding 26-point lead over Tecumseh. After trailing 6-2 and 8-5 in the first quarter, Tuttle took a 38-11 advantage to the second half.
The Lady Tigers kept control of their big lead in the second half, getting that lead to 32 points in the third quarter before going to the fourth quarter with a 31-point lead.
Tecumseh continued to fight, putting together its best offensive quarter after Tuttle held its opponent to just 17 points through three quarters. Tecumseh was able to score 11 points in the fourth quarter but could not make much of a dent in its deficit.
Tuttle’s points were spread out throughout nine players, but the Lady Tigers were led by their dominant duo of Rehl and University of Oklahoma signee Landry Allen.
Rehl put up 18 points for the Lady Tigers and reached double-digit points in the first half. Allen followed Rehl with 14 points, scoring a majority of those in the second half.
Tuttle's boys won later that night to complete a sweep of Tecumseh.
