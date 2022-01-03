The Tuttle Lady Tigers captured a tournament title.
Tuttle girls basketball competed in the prestigious Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic in Ada last week and came away with three victories against three ranked teams. En route to the title, Class 4A No. 1 Tuttle picked up wins of 27 points, 41 points and 32 points.
Tuttle opened the tournament against a Frontier team ranked 11th in Class A at the time, and the Lady Tigers opened the tournament with a big win. Tuttle advanced to the tournament semifinals with a 58-31 win over Frontier.
Tuttle then faced Class B No. 1 Lomega in a battle of defending state champions, and the Lady Tigers rolled. Tuttle advanced to the championship game with an 82-41 victory over the Lady Raiders.
Tuttle put up 26 points in the first quarter against Lomega, outscoring the Lady Raiders 26-13 in the first quarter. Tuttle won a close second quarter 17-14, and it allowed just 14 points in the entire second half.
Tuttle won the third quarter 28-7, and it won the fourth quarter 11-7. Tuttle shot 100% from the field in the third quarter.
Madi Surber made 10 of 11 shots from the field and led all scorers with 24 points. She was one of four Tuttle players to reach double-digit points.
Allie Rehl (14 points), Hadley Periman (13) and Landry Allen (12) all reached double figures in the win.
Tuttle then battled Class 3A No. 3 Perry in the championship game, and Tuttle earned another big win. Tuttle held Perry to single digits in each of the four quarters, and the Lady Tigers picked up a 52-20 victory in the championship game.
Tuttle held Perry to just two points in the first quarter, and the Lady Maroons scored six points in each the following three quarters. Perry shot just 21.1% from the field in its loss to Tuttle.
Tuttle scored 15 points in the first quarter, 12 points in the second quarter, 15 points in the third quarter and 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Allen recorded a double-double for the Lady Tigers, and she outscored Perry by herself in the win. Allen scored 21 points in the win and grabbed 14 rebounds for Tuttle.
Surber also reached double figures for the Lady Tigers, finishing the game with 10 points.
Tuttle moved to 7-1 on the season with the three victories in the tournament.
