OKLAHOMA CITY — The Tuttle Lady Tigers dominated the glass and dominated the scoreboard.
Class 4A No. 2 Tuttle outrebounded No. 8 Harding Charter Prep 49-21 and got a pair of double-double performances in Wednesday’s state quarterfinal inside Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City. A 49-21 rebounding advantage helped the Lady Tigers earn a 69-47 victory to advance to another state semifinal.
An 11-0 run in the first quarter gave the Lady Tigers a double-digit lead, and Landry Allen feasted early. Allen, who finished with a game-high 26 points and a game-high 16 rebounds, put up 14 of those points in the first quarter to help Tuttle take a 21-10 lead to the second quarter.
Tuttle ended up with a 33-21 halftime lead over its opponent.
Despite Tuttle leading by double-digits for a good portion of the game, it was not until the second half that the Lady Tigers truly put the game away. A mini 5-0 run to end the quarter put Tuttle up 17 points, and the Lady Tigers used their experience to extend that lead in the game’s final quarter.
Tuttle ended up shooting 44% from the field, holding Harding Charter to just 28.3% for the game. The Lady Tigers also took advantage of shooting 16 more free throws than their opponent, making 24 of their 29 attempts.
Samantha Teague scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half and finished with Tuttle’s other double-double by grabbing 11 rebounds. The Lady Tigers also got 21 points from Allie Rehl in the win.
The Lady Tigers will play at noon in Yukon on Friday and will attempt to reach another state title game.
