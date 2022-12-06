Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.