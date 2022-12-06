The Tuttle Lady Tigers were able to fend off their opponent.
A 9-0 run to start the game helped propel Tuttle to a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter in Tuttle on Tuesday. But Kingfisher was able to climb its way back, taking its only lead of the game in the third quarter.
However, it was another 9-0 push in the third quarter that helped Tuttle regain the lead for good. The Lady Tigers were able to pick up a 34-26 win in a matchup of state tournament teams from last season.
Ava Battles helped the Lady Tigers jump out to their early lead, scoring the game’s first five points. Tuttle was able to push its lead to 11 points in the first quarter, going to the second with a 16-5 advantage over Kingfisher.
But Kingfisher was able to win the second quarter 10-3, getting the deficit to just four points at halftime. Kingfisher ended the half on a 5-0 run to make the halftime score 19-15 in favor of Tuttle.
Kingfisher grabbed a 22-21 lead in the third quarter, and then Tuttle went on the run that Kingfisher was unable to come back from. Allie Rehl hit a pair of free throws to give Tuttle the lead again, and the Lady Tigers went up 30-22 before leading 30-23 after three quarters.
The Lady Tigers only scored four points in the fourth quarter, but their defense held strong to help secure the win. Kingfisher only managed to score three points in the final period.
And when Tuttle needed to find a way to score, University of Oklahoma signee Landry Allen proved to be a good option. Allen scored a game-high 21 points in the victory, and she scored all four points for Tuttle in the final period.
The Lady Tigers are now 2-0 on the season.
