The Tuttle Lady Tigers competed in a tough tournament over the break.
Class 4A No. 3 Tuttle entered the Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic as the defending champion of a tournament loaded with tough competition. Tuttle played three ranked teams and a defending state champion, going 2-1 to finish third place in the tournament.
Tuttle’s two wins were both by double-digits.
En route to a first-place finish and third-place finish, Tuttle played six games in the tournament the past two seasons and went 5-1 in those six games.
The Lady Tigers opened their tournament run against the defending state champion in Class B and rolled to a dominant victory. The Lady Tigers faced Class B No. 2 Pittsburg in the first round, moving forward with a 59-13 victory over their opponent.
Tuttle then faced Class A No. 2 Caddo after the Lady Bruins knocked off Class 5A No. 2 Carl Albert in the opening round of the tournament. The two powerhouses battled until the very end, but Caddo came away with a 56-54 victory.
Caddo then knocked off Class 3A No. 3 Bethel in the championship game.
But the Lady Tigers were able to respond to that loss, just like they did after their only other loss of the season. Tuttle bounced back after a loss to Carl Albert, and they bounced back after the loss to Caddo.
Tuttle and Class 4A No. 19 Ada competed in Friday’s third-place game, and the Lady Tigers came away with a 61-50 victory over the Lady Cougars.
According to Tuttle's Twitter account, Landry Allen and Allie Rehl earned all-tournament recognition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.