The Tuttle Lady Tigers continue to roll through the season.
Class 4A No. 1 Tuttle won its 13th game in a row Tuesday and beat another ranked opponent in Class 4A. The Lady Tigers faced No. 12 Anadarko in Tuttle and secured a dominant victory.
The Lady Tigers scored the game’s first 36 points and held Anadarko scoreless for a majority of the first half. Tuttle held a dominant 40-1 lead at halftime and earned a 67-15 victory.
Tuttle went to the second quarter with a 19-0 advantage over its opponent. Anadarko did not score its first point of the game until the half had just two minutes, 26 seconds left.
Six Tuttle players outscored Anadarko in the first half, and two of those players reached double-digit points in the first two quarters. By halftime, Allie Rehl and Madi Surber were both in double figures.
Three Tuttle players ended up in double figures during the team’s win.
Surber led all scorers with 16 points, and she scored 10 of those points in the first half. Rehl scored 12 points in the first half and had 14 points in the victory. Landry Allen also recorded 14 points for the Lady Tigers.
Along with winning 13 games in a row, the Lady Tigers have 15 wins on the season. They currently sit at 15-1.
