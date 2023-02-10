The Tuttle Lady Tigers made their way through conference play.
Competing in the Western Athletic Conference, Tuttle managed to secure a conference title during the regular season. The Lady Tigers managed to secure a conference title, and they managed to do it without losing a conference game during the regular season.
And competing in the Western Athletic Conference is not an easy task. Tuttle had to go through multiple teams ranked in 4A’s top 10 and multiple teams in the top five during the regular season to win the conference title.
One of Tuttle’s conference wins came against a Bethany team that was No. 1 in 4A at the time of the matchup. And 4A No. 2 Tuttle finished off its unbeaten conference run with a final conference win that also came against a team ranked in the top five of Class 4A.
The Lady Tigers went to Weatherford on Thursday and faced the fifth-ranked Lady Eagles in the final conference game of the season. The Lady Tigers held off a Weatherford team itching for an upset, picking up a 40-35 victory.
University of Oklahoma signee Landry Allen carried the offense for Tuttle, scoring more than half of the team’s points by putting up 21 points in the win. Samantha Teague also scored double-digit points for the Lady Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.