Two area basketball teams in Class 4A advanced to state.
The third-ranked Tuttle girls and 13th-ranked Blanchard boys each had to avoid elimination and bounce back after losing in Friday's Area IV championship games in Checotah. Both teams were able to do that the following night.
Tuttle
The Lady Tigers had to bounce back from a loss to No. 7 Verdigris in the area championship game.
Tuttle suffered a 43-36 loss to Verdigris on Friday, setting up a game with an unranked Inola team. Tuttle advanced to state with a 62-33 victory.
Tuttle will now play sixth-ranked Holland Hall at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The two teams will play at 9:30 a.m.
The Lady Tigers are in the state tournament for the second season in a row and the third time in four seasons. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association canceled most of the state tournaments last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blanchard
The Blanchard Lions fell to No. 4 Victory Christian in the area championship game.
Blanchard fell to the fourth-ranked team in Class 4A by three points, falling 46-43. The Lions ended up playing McLain out of Tulsa.
Blanchard advanced to state with a 50-46 victory.
The Lions will not play again until Wednesday and will play at Jim Norick Arena. Blanchard will have to play top-ranked Kingfisher at 11:30 a.m.
Per iwasatthegame.com, Blanchard is making its first state appearance since 1998. That appearance came in Class 3A.
