The Tuttle Lady Tigers finished off the Weatherford Classic with a win over one of the top teams in Class 4A.
Saturday's championship game in Weatherford featured the Lady Tigers — ranked fifth in Class 4A — and Class 4A No. 2 Weatherford. The two teams battled it out, but the Lady Tigers came away with a 45-39 victory to win the tournament.
The Lady Eagles tried to contain Tuttle's Landry Allen, but the sophomore ended up being too much for Weatherford. Allen finished the game with 21 points, scoring eight of those points in the game's final quarter.
The Lady Tigers had to overcome a halftime deficit in the victory.
Tuttle held an 11-10 advantage after the first quarter, but the Lady Tigers only scored five points in the second quarter and trailed 23-16 at halftime. Weatherford went on a 9-0 run in the second quarter and led by nine points before going to halftime up by seven.
But things started to change in the third quarter.
Tuttle held Weatherford to just six points in the third quarter and took the lead back late in the period. The Lady Tigers took a 30-29 lead to the fourth quarter.
Tuttle never trailed after going up 30-29 in the third quarter, and the team was able to extend that lead in the final quarter. Up 32-31, the Lady Tigers went on an 8-1 scoring run to take a 40-32 lead over their opponent before winning by eight points.
Hadley Periman and Shayla Wilson each had six points for the Lady Tigers. Madi Surber (five points), Allie Rehl (four) and Gracie Kopf (three) completed the scoring for Tuttle.
The Lady Tigers opened their tournament run with a victory over John Marshall. They advanced to the championship game with a win over Clinton.
The win over Weatherford was Tuttle's seventh win in a row. The win also moved the Lady Tigers to 8-1 on the season.
Tuttle now has two tournament titles this season. The Lady Tigers also won a tournament title in Ada earlier this season.
