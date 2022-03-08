OKLAHOMA CITY — The Tuttle Lady Tigers dominated from the beginning.
Looking to defend its 2021 state title, Class 4A No. 1 Tuttle continued to show it is a force to be reckoned with during the state quarterfinals at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers' win ended a run of upsets by 15th-ranked Stilwell.
Stilwell knocked off No. 9 Inola and No. 5 Verdigris in area, but Tuttle did not allow its opponent to beat another top-10 opponent. The Lady Tigers rolled to a 72-24 victory.
The Lady Tigers went to Landry Allen early and often in the victory. Allen scored the team's first six points and was the catalyst in a 9-0 run to start the game.
Allie Rehl scored the final three points in the run before Stilwell finally got on the board in the first quarter. A Stilwell 3-pointer made the score 9-3, but Storie Driver answered that 3-pointer with one of her own to make the score 12-3.
The Lady Tigers' dominant start led to a 24-7 lead after the first quarter.
The Lady Tigers did not slow down in the second quarter, outscoring Stilwell 23-5 in the quarter to lead 47-12 at halftime. The Lady Tigers continued to grow in the third quarter, and the Lady Tigers got to go deep down their bench in the victory.
Allen put together another dominant performance in the post by scoring double-digit points. But she also grabbed 14 rebounds to complete a double-double and blocked multiple shots.
Madi Surber also reached double-digit points for the Lady Tigers.
Tuttle was dominant in the statistical categories, including the rebounding category. The Lady Tigers grabbed 44 rebounds as a team to just 24 rebounds for Stilwell.
Sitting at 24-1, the Lady Tigers will play in one of Friday's semifinal games. The bracket has Tuttle's next game starting at 10:30 a.m. Tuttle will play fourth-ranked Weatherford.
