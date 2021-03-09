OKLAHOMA CITY — Through one half of play, it looked like Class 4A No. 3 Tuttle might roll to the semifinals.
Tuttle managed to advance to the semifinals, but it had to overcome a rally from sixth-ranked Holland Hall at Jim Norick Arena on Tuesday. Holland Hall came back from a double-digit deficit and took a 46-43 lead in the fourth quarter, but Tuttle rallied to pick up a 54-50 victory in Oklahoma City.
Tuttle's Madi Surber scored early and often in the first quarter before helping Tuttle seal the victory in the fourth quarter. She came up with a couple of crucial steals and scored the final three points during the game's final seconds.
With Tuttle up by one and on defense, Surber came up with a steal and turned it to points. Not long after that sequence, she came up with another steal and drew a foul with 2.2 seconds remaining.
Surber hit one free throw after drawing the foul to give Tuttle the 54-50 advantage. She also set the pace for Tuttle in the first quarter, scoring 10 of her 13 points in the period.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 10-1 lead and led 14-6 after the first quarter. Hadley Periman put the Lady Tigers up double digits in the second quarter, giving them a 16-6 lead with two points.
Tuttle's defense kept Holland Hall in check throughout the first half.
Holland Hall scored 13 points in the first half and shot 17.2% from the floor. Tuttle went up by 21 points in the second quarter before carrying a 29-13 advantage to the second half.
Holland Hall outscored Tuttle 22-9 in the third quarter and carried that momentum to the fourth quarter. But the Lady Tigers were able to stave off elimination, securing the program's first state victory since 1983.
Landry Allen recorded a double-double in the win, finishing with 22 points and 12 rebounds. She also wreaked havoc on defense and blocked seven shots in the win.
Tuttle will play second-ranked Anadarko at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
