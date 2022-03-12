OKLAHOMA CITY — The Tuttle Lady Tigers faced a tough opponent.
Saturday's Class 4A state title game in Oklahoma City featured 4A's top teams. The top-ranked Lady Tigers faced second-ranked Classen SAS at Northeast in one of the most anticipated matchups of the season.
The two teams left no doubt leading up to the game that they belonged in the title game. Tuttle entered the title game at 25-1 on the season, and Classen SAS entered the game with a record of 23-1.
Neither team had lost to a school in Oklahoma all season until Saturday. Tuttle continued to fight throughout, but Classen SAS was too much for the Lady Tigers and claimed the title with a 55-22 victory.
Tuttle was trying to defend its 2021 state title.
Junior Landry Allen led the way for the Lady Tigers, scoring 11 points in the loss. Classen SAS jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Allen scored Tuttle's first basket.
Classen SAS led 20-6 after the first quarter, and it led 31-11 at halftime before securing the state championship.
Madi Surber (five points), Mya Sisson (three points), Sam Teague (two points) and Hadley Periman (one point) scored to go along with Allen's 11 points. Periman also contributed four rebounds and four assists in the loss.
The Lady Tigers advanced to the championship game with wins over No. 15 Stilwell (72-24) and No. 4 Weatherford (62-37).
Despite the loss, Tuttle managed to extend its string of appearances at the state tournament. The Lady Tigers were in the state tournament for the third season in a row, and they were at state for the fourth time in five seasons.
Note
Injured Tuttle senior Rylee Kopf was able to get enter the game and got another opportunity to be on the court with her teammates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.