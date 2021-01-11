The Tuttle Tigers went to Weatherford and captured a tournament title.
Tuttle entered the Weaterford Classic ranked sixth in Class 4A and took down Yukon in Saturday's championship game. Four Tuttle players scored at least 12 points, and the team held on for a 66-62 victory over Yukon.
Tuttle is ranked fifth in Class 4A this week. Yukon was unranked last week but is ranked 20th in Class 6A this week.
Kaden Vande (19 points), Isaac McDoulett (18), Tylor McCarthey (17) and Tashon Skaggs (12) combined to score all 66 points for the Tigers. After scoring four points through three quarters, McDoulett helped lead the Tigers to victory with a 14-point fourth quarter.
The Tigers held a lead after the first quarter but trailed at halftime and after three quarters. Trailing 53-50 in the fourth quarter, the Tigers rattled off nine unanswered points to go up by six.
Soon after McDoulett tied the game at 53 with a 3-pointer, he scored five points on one possession. The Tigers ended up scoring six points on one trip to the offensive end of the floor.
McDoulett scored while being fouled and hit the ensuing free throw. He also hit a pair of free throws that came after a technical foul.
The Tigers kept the ball after the technical free throws, and McCarthey hit a free throw to put Tuttle up 59-53 before the Millers were able to get the ball back.
But the Millers managed to stay close to the Tigers.
The Millers scored seven of the game's next nine points to pull within a point of the Tigers, but McDoulett came up big in another situation. He scored while being fouled again and hit the following free throw to put Tuttle up four.
Yukon made the score 64-62, but Tuttle completed the scoring with two free throws. Tuttle beat Altus in the opening round and a ranked Weatherford team in the semifinals.
Tuttle moved to 8-1 with the victory and won its fifth game in a row.
Tuttle has finished first in two tournaments this season. The Tigers won Latta's tournament earlier in the season.
