TUTTLE — The Tuttle Tigers pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Class 4A No. 10 Tuttle went to the fourth quarter with a 33-27 lead over Elgin but extended that lead and ended up with a double-digit victory in Tuttle on Friday. The Tigers outscored Elgin by 10 and earned a 47-31 victory.
Quarters two and four proved to be problems for Elgin, and the Owls scored single-digit points in both quarters. Elgin scored 24 of its points in quarters one and three but only scored seven points in quarters two and four.
The Tigers responded every time the Owls put together somewhat of a successful offensive quarter.
Garrett Redwine propelled the Tigers throughout the night. Tuttle faced a 14-13 deficit entering the second quarter before outscoring Elgin 13-3 in the period.
Redwine scored eight of the team’s 13 second-quarter points, giving Tuttle the lead for good on a 3-pointer that made the score 17-14. Tuttle ended the half on a 7-0 run and took a 26-17 advantage to the second half.
Tuttle scored the first four points of the second half and took a 13-point lead in the third quarter. Elgin finished the quarter on a 5-0 run, making an 11-point deficit just six after three quarters.
But Tuttle came up with another response.
After an Elgin free throw cut the deficit to five, Tuttle went on a run that ended up putting the game away. Tuttle scored the game’s next 14 points, and the lead reached 19 points before settling at 16.
Redwine ended up scoring 20 points for the Tigers.
Tuttle is now 12-6 this season.
