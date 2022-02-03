The Tuttle Tigers extended their win streak after a win over a ranked team.
Class 4A No. 5 Tuttle faced an Anadarko team ranked 14th in Class 4A. A 14-4 second quarter helped the Tigers go to halftime with a double-digit lead, and they ended up with a 49-34 victory over the Warriors.
Tuttle and Anadarko were even at nine points apiece after the first quarter, and Anadarko held a 13-11 lead before Tuttle went on a run, led by Isaac McDoulett.
The Tigers finished the half on a 12-0 run to cake a 10-point lead at halftime. McDoulett scored 10 points in the second quarter and scored eight points in the 12-0 run that put the Tigers up 23-13 at halftime.
The Tigers went on a 6-0 run in the third quarter and pushed their lead to 15 points, making the score 33-18 with the run. Tuttle held a 33-21 lead after three quarters.
The Tigers' lead grew to 16 points in the fourth quarter before settling on a 15-point victory.
McDoulett was Tuttle's only player in double figures, although Mason Stokes missed that mark by just one point. McDoulett had 20 points in the win over Anadarko.
The Tigers have now won eight games in a row, and they are 14-3 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.