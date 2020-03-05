MIDWEST CITY — The Tuttle Tigers were looking to keep their season alive in the Class 4A area tournament of Area II.
Coming off a 59-58 loss to 4A No. 2 Heritage Hall in the regional championship game last week, the ninth-ranked Tigers took on the Elgin Owls in the area consolation bracket in Midwest City on Thursday. Tuttle battled throughout the game and picked up a 44-39 victory.
Three Tuttle players scored in double figures during the victory.
The Tigers outscored the Owls 11-5 in the first quarter and got points from four different players. After falling behind 3-2, the Tigers went on a 9-0 run and threatened to go up by double digits. Tylor McCarthey scored four points for Tuttle during its run.
Tuttle went up by nine points in the second quarter after a Kaden Vande 3-pointer made the score 14-5. But Elgin was finally able to get its offense going, scoring 14 points in a row to take a 19-14 lead over its opponent.
Isaac McDoulett scored to end the scoreless stretch for Tuttle and made the score 19-16 heading to the second half.
Mason Stokes gave the Tigers a 20-19 lead in the third quarter and was a spark for the team throughout the second half. He scored all 10 of his points during the final two quarters of the game.
The Owls ended up going to the fourth quarter with a 31-25 advantage and led 35-29 in the fourth quarter.
Down 35-29, the Tigers continued to battle and went on a 10-0 run. Tuttle never trailed again after a Stokes free throw gave the team a 36-35 lead over the Owls.
McDoulett scored six of Tuttle’s 10 points during the 10-0 run and scored seven of his team-high 11 points in the game’s final quarter. With Tuttle up 42-39, McCarthey buried two clutch free throws to put the Tigers up by two scores and finished with 10 points in the win.
