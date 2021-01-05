TUTTLE — The two Tuttle basketball teams took care of business at home.
The two teams took on Chickasha in Tuttle on Tuesday and came away with dominant victories. The two teams combined for 172 points in the two victories and showed why they are highly ranked in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's Class 4A rankings.
The Tuttle Lady Tigers entered the matchup ranked fifth in the OSSAA's Class 4A poll and came away with a 97-25 victory over the Lady Chicks. The Tuttle boys entered their matchup ranked sixth in the OSSAA's Class 4A poll, and they ended up with a 75-34 victory over the Fightin' Chicks.
Girls
The Lady Tigers put together a fast start and never trailed in their 72-point victory over the Lady Chicks. They opened the game on a 30-0 run and held a 30-2 lead after the first quarter.
Leighanne Eaton scored Chickasha's only two points in the first quarter.
Tuttle continued to build on its lead in the second quarter and held a 57-14 advantage at halftime. Madi Surber outscored Chickasha by herself in the first half, scoring 16 of her game-high 22 points in the game's first two quarters.
Tuttle went deep down its bench in the victory, and several players were able to score in the victory. Thirteen players ended up scoring at least two points in the team's win, and three players scored in double figures.
Landry Allen (13 points) and Shelby McAfee (11) joined Surber in double figures.
Chickasha's Serenity Golightly led the Lady Chicks with her 12 points. She scored 10 points in the second quarter and was the team's only double-digit scorer.
The Lady Tigers moved to 5-1 on the season with the victory, and the loss sent the Lady Chicks to a 3-6 record.
Boys
A strong start also helped the Tuttle Tigers in their victory over the Fightin' Chicks. The Tigers scored the game's first 13 points before Xavier Copeland-McFadden got the Fightin' Chicks on the board with a free throw.
The Tigers went to the second quarter with a 22-5 lead and held a 40-13 advantage at halftime.
Three Tuttle players scored in double figures in the victory. Kaden Vande, Tylor McCarthey and Isaac McDoulett combined to score 65 of the team's 75 points.
Vande scored 19 points in the first half and finished the game with a game-high 27 points. McCarthey added 23 points in the win, and McDoulett scored 15 points for the Tigers.
Izaya Russell was Chickasha's only double-digit scorer, finishing the game with 23 points. Russell scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half.
The Tuttle boys moved to 5-1 on the season, and Chickasha dropped to 2-7 with the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.