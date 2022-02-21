TUTTLE — The Tuttle basketball teams opened the Class 4A playoffs with a district sweep.
The top-ranked Lady Tigers and fifth-ranked Tigers took on Chickasha in Tuttle on Saturday, and both teams rolled to district titles. The Lady Tigers won a district title with a 68-16 win over the Lady Chicks, and the Tigers picked up a 50-25 victory over the Fightin' Chicks in the second game of the evening.
All four teams now head to regional play.
Girls
The Lady Tigers began their playoff trek with a 30-0 run to start the game. They held an 18-0 advantage after the first quarter and led 34-6 at halftime of their 52-point victory.
Serenity Golightly got Chickasha on the board in the second quarter with a 3-pointer. She hit another 3-pointer in the second quarter and scored all six first-half points for the Lady Chicks.
But Tuttle looked the part of a No. 1 team and continued to roll behind a dominant performance from Landry Allen.
Allen recorded 36 points in the victory, and she reached a milestone in the game. Allen reached 1,000 points for her career during the game against Chickasha.
Tuttle's Madi Surber had 11 points in the win, and Golightly had 12 points for the Lady Chicks.
Barring changes, Tuttle will play Madill in Tuttle at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Chickasha will play Pauls Valley at 1:30 p.m.
Boys
The Tuttle boys took care of business in their win and put the game out of reach in the second half.
Chickasha only trailed by a reasonable 11 points at halftime, but Tuttle only allowed six points in the second half to win by 25. Tuttle outscored Chickasha 20-6 in the second half of its 50-25 victory over Chickasha.
The Tigers got 17 points from Tylor McCarthey and 16 points from Isaac McDoulett in the victory.
Without changes, Tuttle will play Pauls Valley at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday. Chickasha will play Madill at approximately 3 p.m.
