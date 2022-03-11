EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be online only.
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Tuttle Lady Tigers will have the chance to defend their state title.
Class 4A No. 1 Tuttle competed against No. 4 Weatherford in Oklahoma City on Friday, and the Lady Tigers advanced to the state title game with another double-digit victory in a long line of double-digit wins this season. After winning last season's state title, Tuttle advanced to this season's title game by picking up a 62-37 victory over the Lady Eagles.
The Lady Tigers used a run in the second quarter to pull away from the Lady Eagles.
Weatherford only trailed by six points in the quarter after a basket made the score 16-10. But the Lady Tigers went on an 11-0 run to end the half to carry a 27-10 advantage to the third quarter.
Allie Rehl scored a basket and hit a free throw to complete the scoring in the first half, giving Tuttle its largest lead of the half in the process.
Rehl continued to help Tuttle build its lead in the second half. She scored 10 of her 18 points in the third quarter, and the Lady Tigers led by 31 points after three quarters before winning by 25.
Tuttle also got 10 points from Landry Allen in the win.
Tuttle took advantage of 24 Weatherford turnovers in the win, and those turnovers resulted in 25 points.
Now 25-1 on the season, Tuttle will play No. 2 Classen SAS at Northeast in Saturday's title game at approximately 11:45 a.m.
