The state tournaments are over, and they were all filled with strong individual performances.
Among the individual performances were strong performances by players from area teams, whether they came in wins or losses.
Here is The Express-Star’s all-tournament team from state. The list includes five players and then an honorable mention from each of the three teams.
Abbie Savage (Amber-Pocasset)
Abbie Savage helped lead the Lady Panthers to the Class 2A state semifinals this past season.
Savage led No. 2 Am-Po in scoring throughout the state tournament, and she was the game’s leading scorer in both games. Savage averaged 18 points per game in the state tournament.
The senior put up 19 points in a win over No. 18 Hartshorne before scoring 17 points in a loss to No. 1 Dale, the Class 2A state champion.
Savage also shot 40% from beyond the arc in the tournament, making eight 3-pointers in the two games. She went 5 of 10 from long range in the loss to Dale.
Teague Muncy (Amber-Pocasset)
Teague Muncy ended as Am-Po’s second-leading scorer in the tournament and also had success on the boards in the run.
Muncy averaged 16.5 points and seven rebounds in the two games, opening the tournament with 17 points and 10 rebounds against Hartshorne. She put up 16 points and four rebounds against Dale in the semifinals.
The fourth quarter was Muncy’s time to take over. During the two games, she scored 18 of her 33 points in the final quarter of games.
Landry Allen (Tuttle)
The dependable Landry Allen was just that for the second-ranked Lady Tigers in the Class 4A state tournament, once again stepping up on the biggest stage.
Allen averaged 20.5 points per game at the Class 4A state tournament, going for 26 points against No. 8 Harding Charter Prep and 15 points against No. 3 Bethany, the Class 4A state champion. And Allen was dominant in the state quarterfinal game.
In Tuttle’s 49-21 rebounding advantage, Allen was not too far behind Harding Charter’s team total by herself. She grabbed 16 rebounds in the win and also shot 100% on free throws, making all eight of her attempts.
Allie Rehl (Tuttle)
Allie Rehl has been a part of a dependable duo with Allen, and she stepped up for the Lady Tigers during the state tournament.
Rehl averaged 18.5 points per game during the state tournament and led the Lady Tigers in scoring in the loss to Bethany. Her 21 points against Harding Charter were second in the game, only finishing behind Allen’s 26 points.
Rehl went 6 of 11 from inside the arc against Harding Charter and shot 10 free throws in the win. She shot 90% on those shots.
Rehl then led Tuttle in scoring by putting up 16 points against Bethany.
Bradi Harman (Cyril)
Bradi Harman tried to put the Cyril Lady Pirates on her back in a 60-55 quarterfinal loss.
Harman led No. 6 Cyril against No. 7 Okarche by scoring 31 points in the loss. Within those 31 points came a solo 9-0 run in the third quarter after Okarche had extended its lead in the second half.
Harman scored 21 of the team’s 28 points in the second half and made 11 of her 19 shots in the game.
Honorable Mention
Am-Po's Gracen Hicks was one of three players to reach double-digit points against Hartshorne, scoring 10 points and grabbing nine rebounds in the win.
Tuttle’s Samantha Teague stepped up as Tuttle’s second player to record a double-double against Harding Charter. She scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the victory.
For Cyril, Hadley Gibson was Cyril’s second-leading scorer in the loss to Okarche. She scored nine points for the Lady Pirates.
