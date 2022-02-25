The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma women's basketball team picked up recognition.
The Sooner Athletic Conference’s awards and All-SAC teams got announced earlier this week. Four Science & Arts players received recognition.
Zaria Dorsey, Milagros Carrera, Kaytlen Johnson and Lainey Morrow all received recognition from the conference.
Carrera got placed on a couple of SAC teams. She earned third-team All-SAC recognition and also earned a spot on the all-defensive team.
Dorsey earned second-team recognition, and Johnson got named to the list of honorable mentions.
Morrow, a former standout at Bridge Creek, got recognized for her impact as a freshman this season. She earned a spot on the all-freshman team.
