The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma women's basketball team picked up a dominant win in Sooner Athletic Conference play.
The Drovers scored the first two points of the game and never fell behind in their 29-point win in McPherson, Kansas. Science & Arts took on Central Christian College of Kansas on Monday and used a dominant first quarter to take a big lead in the game.
The Drovers ended up with a 90-61 victory over their opponent.
The Drovers went up double digits in the first quarter, and Central Christian never got its deficit back under 10 points after the Drovers went up double digits.
Lainey Morrow put the Drovers ahead by double digits, scoring to make the score 11-1 in the first quarter. Those two points were a part of a 12-0 scoring run that put the Drovers ahead 14-1.
The Drovers ended the quarter on a 10-0 scoring run and held a 28-6 advantage after the first quarter.
The Drovers outscored their opponent by a point in the second quarter and led 42-19 at halftime.
Central Christian had more scoring success in the second half, scoring 42 points. But Science & Arts also had more scoring success in the final two quarters, scoring 48 points.
The Drovers shot 52.1% from the field in the win and also dominated the glass. They outrebounded their opponent 42-27.
Four Science & Arts players had at least 10 points in the win. The four players made up 62 of the team's 90 points.
Morrow and Zaria Dorsey each had 20 points for the Drovers. Milagros Carrera had 12 points, and Jordan Bloomfield had 10 points.
Science & Arts sits at 19-6 on the season, and the Drovers are 13-5 in SAC play.
