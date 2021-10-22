The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma women's basketball team received belief from coaches in the Sooner Athletic Conference.
Coaches in the conference voted in a preseason poll, and the SAC released the results of that preseason poll Thursday. The Drovers showed up at No. 2 in the poll.
Science & Arts picked up 106 points in the poll, 12 points behind Wayland Baptist University. The Drovers received two first-place votes, five second-place votes, two third-place votes and two fourth-place votes in the poll.
The Drovers finished last season with a 14-4 record. The Drovers will feature a group of returning from last season's team.
