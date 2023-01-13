EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is online only.
A quick start was a sign of how things were going to be.
The 19th-ranked University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma women’s basketball team scored 10 points in a row to start its game with Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Chickasha on Thursday. The Drovers never looked back and rolled to a 78-43 victory in the Sooner Athletic Conference matchup.
The 10-0 run to start the game started with a Lainey Morrow basket, and Diaka Berete followed with the next four points. Zaria Dorsey then scored the next four points to make the score 10-0 in favor of the Drovers.
Science & Arts then finished the first quarter on a 9-0 run, getting five points from Tonijah Fortune in that run. The Drovers led 21-5 after the first quarter, and it looked like OPSU might not reach double digits in the first half.
The Drovers continued to build on their lead in the second quarter, and it was not until late in the first half that the Aggies reached double-digit points. Science & Arts held a 42-17 lead at halftime.
The Drovers’ lead continued to grow in the second half, getting all the way up to 39 points after a Devynn Harris 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. That lead settled at 35 points.
Five double-digit scoring performances led the way for the Drovers. Morrow (15 points), Fortune (12), Trinitee Alexander (11), Jordan Bloomfield (10) and Berete (10) all reached double figures and combined for 58 of the 78 points.
The Drovers also took advantage of 37 OPSU turnovers, getting 26 points off those turnovers.
Science & Arts is now 15-1 on the season and is 9-1 in SAC play. The Drovers have won four games in a row.
