The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma women's basketball team added another victory to that column.
The 19th-ranked Drovers traveled to Texas to take on Southwestern Assemblies of God University, and they pulled away early. A long run that went from the first quarter to the second quarter helped the Drovers take a commanding lead in a game they never trailed.
Science & Arts won its third game in a row, moving to 19-2 on the season with an 83-55 victory. The Sooner Athletic Conference win also places them at 13-2 in conference play, a record good enough for second in the conference.
Science & Arts started the game by putting together a string of unanswered points. The Drovers scored the game's first seven points before SAGU scored the next four.
The Drovers then went on a big run that included six points in a row from Trinitee Alexander. The Drovers scored the final 15 points of the first quarter to grab a 22-4 advantage over their opponent, and that run continued in the second quarter.
The Drovers' run extended to a 21-0 run that put them up 28-4 in the second quarter. They went to halftime with a 40-17 advantage.
SAGU was able to cut its deficit to 20 points in the third quarter, but Science & Arts was also able to push its lead to 34 points in the second half before winning by a 28-point margin.
Science & Arts shot 52.5% from the field, and SAGU only shot 36.5% from the field in one of many categories the Drovers controlled. Those dominant statistics included a 46-16 advantage in the paint and a 24-9 advantage in points off turnovers.
Multiple Science & Arts players reached double-digit points, but it was Lainey Morrow who led the way. Morrow — a Bridge Creek graduate — finished with a game-high 20 points for the Drovers.
