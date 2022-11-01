The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma women’s basketball team opened the season on a high note.
The Drovers got to play their season opener in Chickasha on Tuesday, and the game ended up being a tall task for the Drovers to take down. Tabor College built a double-digit halftime lead over Science & Arts, but a 43-22 second half sent the Drovers to a 61-53 record and a 1-0 record on the season.
The Drovers faced a 31-18 deficit going to the second half, and a Tabor basket in the third quarter put the Drovers in a 14-point hole. But the Drovers managed to climb their way out.
The Drovers’ defense held strong in the third quarter, holding the opponent to just eight points in the period. Meanwhile, the Drovers erased their deficit in the same quarter, scoring 22 points to take a 40-39 lead to the final quarter of the game.
Jessica Palmer scored the final two points of the quarter, giving Science & Arts the lead. The Drovers then earned a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, gaining separation from Tabor and picking up the victory.
Science & Arts went on an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter, and a Zaria Dorsey basket gave the team a 10-point lead after a basket.
Science & Arts had six fewer turnovers and 15 more points off turnovers to help them pick up the win.
Three Science & Arts players reached double-figure scoring. The Drovers got 12 points from Jordan Bloomfield, 11 points from Dorsey and 10 points from Lainey Morrow.
The Drovers’ next scheduled game is Friday at 5 p.m. in Chickasha.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.