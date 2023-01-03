The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma women’s basketball team came up with a response.
A pair of triples helped give the 17th-ranked Drovers a 6-4 lead in Friday’s game before Concordia University, Nebraska, went on a 12-0 scoring run to take a double-digit lead in the first quarter. But the Drovers fought back, eventually surpassing their opponent to pick up a double-digit victory.
Four Science & Arts players reached double-digit points, and the Drovers earned a 77-64 victory in Chickasha.
Concordia’s 12-0 run put the Bulldogs up 16-6 over the Drovers, but Science & Arts was able to take the lead again by the end of the first quarter. Two of Tonijah Fortune’s four triples came during a 12-0 run in the first quarter, and one of those triples gave the Drovers an 18-16 lead in the period.
Four of Science & Arts’ eight long-range shots came in the first quarter, helping the Drovers head to the second quarter in an 18-18 tie with the Bulldogs.
And the Drovers began to get separation in the second quarter, going on a 10-0 run that ended with a Diaka Berete basket to give Science & Arts its first double-digit lead of the game. The Drovers went to halftime with a 44-33 lead.
Concordia continued to fight and got its deficit down to five points in the third quarter, but the Drovers pushed their lead to 16 points later in the half.
The Drovers shot 50% from the field in the victory and held Concordia to just 32.3% from the field. A trio of 15-point performances led the Drovers in scoring.
Science & Arts got 15 points from Berete, Lainey Morrow and Zaria Dorsey to go along with 14 points from Fortune. The Drovers also got 11 rebounds from Dorsey and 10 rebounds from Morrow, earning a 47-36 advantage on the boards as a team.
Science & Arts is now 12-1 on the season and returns to conference play this week. The Drovers own a 6-1 record in the Sooner Athletic Conference.
