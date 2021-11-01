The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma women's basketball team picked up a double-digit victory.
The Drovers opened their season with a home game against Our Lady of the Lake University in Chickasha. The Drovers grabbed a big lead in Chickasha and moved to 1-0 with an 86-73 victory in Saturday's season opener.
OLLU only held a brief lead in the game. After falling behind 3-0, the Saints scored four points in a row to go up 4-3.
But Milagros Carrera's second triple of the game put the Drovers in the lead for good.
A 15-3 scoring run gave the Drovers an 18-7 lead in the first quarter, and an Alex Miller basket put the Drovers up by 11 points. The Drovers led 22-10 in the first quarter and led 22-15 after the first quarter.
The Drovers only gave up nine points in the second quarter, and they extended their lead in the period. Science & Arts outscored OLLU 25-9 in the second quarter and held a 47-24 lead at halftime.
OLLU continued to compete in the second half and won the final two quarters by a score of 49-39, but the Drovers withstood any run from the Saints to win their season-opening game by 13 points.
OLLU cut its deficit to 10 points in the fourth quarter, but the Drovers came up with a big run. Science & Arts scored 10 points in a row after OLLU pulled within 10 points to go up 20 points in the game's final quarter.
OLLU never got within 10 points again.
Nine Science & Arts players scored in the win, and two players recorded double-doubles.
Carrera scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against the Saints. Zaria Dorsey scored 22 points in the win and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Carrera and Dorsey played key roles in the team's rebounding battle against OLLU. The Drovers won that battle by 16, outrebounding their opponent 57-41.
