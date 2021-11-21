The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma women's basketball team bounced back.
The Drovers opened Sooner Athletic Conference play with a road loss, but they returned home and picked up a big victory over Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Chickasha on Saturday.
Science & Arts got three double-digit scoring performances in a 96-49 victory over SAGU. Milagros Carrera, Tori James and Zaria Dorsey combined to outscore SAGU, putting up a combined 53 points in the victory.
SAGU hung around for a little bit before Science & Arts pulled away.
The Drovers were up 13-12 in the first quarter before scoring 12 points in a row. Science & Arts ended the quarter on a 12-2 run and held a 25-14 lead after one quarter of play.
SAGU managed to get its deficit back under 10 points in the second quarter, but Science & Arts pushed the lead back to double digits. The Drovers pushed their lead to 13 points with an 8-0 run that made the score 35-22.
The Drovers ended up going to the second half with a 47-26 lead, and they continued to build on their lead in the final two quarters.
Carrera hit five triples in the win and led all scorers with 27 points. She hit three triples in the third quarter, contributing the first nine points in a 14-0 run that gave the Drovers even more command over the game.
James finished the game with 14 points and scored the final five points in that 14-0 run.
The Drovers held a 72-37 lead heading to the fourth quarter, and they won the fourth quarter 24-12 to secure the 47-point victory over their opponent.
Dorsey joined Carrera and James with at least 10 points. She had 12 points in the victory.
Throughout the win, Science & Arts scored 28 points off of 30 SAGU turnovers. The Drovers dominated the statistical categories in the win.
The win sent the Drovers to a 4-1 record on the season and sent them to 1-1 in conference play.
