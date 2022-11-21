The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma women’s basketball team extended an unbeaten season.
According to the school, the Drovers entered Saturday’s game playing under the best start in program history. The Drovers trailed by five at halftime, but they outscored Oklahoma City University by 10 in the second half to pick up a win in Chickasha.
The Drovers got double-digit scoring performances from three players in a 77-72 victory over the Stars.
Science & Arts got off to a quick start against the Stars, scoring the first six points of the game to go up 6-0. The Drovers went up 11-3 in the first quarter before falling behind.
OCU rallied in the first half, taking a lead to the second quarter before leading by five points at halftime. Science & Arts went on an 8-0 run early in the second half to retake the lead, and both teams went back and forth in the second half.
Tied at 52 after three quarters of play, the two teams traded leads throughout the fourth quarter until Diaka Berete buried a 3-pointer to put the Drovers ahead for good. The triple was a part of an 8-0 scoring run that put the Drovers ahead by seven points late in the game.
Berete scored 10 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Drovers finish the game. OCU was unable to catch up to the Drovers again.
The Drovers dominated the glass in the win, outrebounding the Stars 44-31 in the game. The Drovers grabbed 18 offensive rebounds to OCU’s four.
Individually, the Drovers got 10 rebounds from Zaria Dorsey. Along with Berete's 23 points, Science & Arts got 18 points from Lainey Morrow and 12 points from Trinitee Alexander.
Science & Arts is now 7-0 on the season, and it moved to 2-0 in conference play by defeating its Sooner Athletic Conference foe.
