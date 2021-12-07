The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma basketball teams completed another conference sweep.
The two teams hosted Mid-America Christian University in a Sooner Athletic Conference doubleheader in Chickasha on Saturday. The women managed to pick up a 64-62 victory, and the men walked away with a 77-68 victory.
Women
Science & Arts held MACU to 23.4 points below its season average and came away with a win over the Evangels. MACU entered the game averaging 85.4 points per game, good enough for eighth in the NAIA.
The Drovers led by four points after the first three quarters, and that lead grew to eight points in the fourth quarter of a game in which neither team led by more than eight points. A Jordan Bloomfield 3-pointer gave the Drovers a 60-52 lead over the Evangels.
Three Science & Arts players put up double-digit points in the win. Zaria Dorsey put up a game-high 20 points, and she scored 14 of those 20 points in the second half.
Kaytlen Johnson ended the game with 14 points for the Drovers, and Milagros Carrera scored 10 points for the Drovers.
Bloomfield narrowly missed double figures, scoring nine points off the bench. Science & Arts' bench outscored MACU's bench by eight points, winning that battle 18-10.
The Drovers now sit at 7-2 on the season, and they are currently 3-1 in SAC play.
Men
The men's team — ranked 11th in the NAIA — got a big performance from Cameron Hines in their win over the Evangels.
Hines hit four 3-pointers, went 9 of 9 at the free-throw line and recorded a game-high 27 points to help the team fend off an Evangels team that put up their best shot against one of the best teams in the NAIA.
The Drovers only led by four points late in the game, but they finished the game on a 5-0 run to seal the 77-68 win. They hit five of their final six free throws to seal the team's second win in a row.
Hines was one of four Science & Arts players to reach double-figure scoring. Gerard Makuntae (15 points), Rory Pantophlet (12) and Stephon Hall (10) all had at least 10 points in the victory.
Science & Arts now sits at 8-2 on the season, and the Drovers are also 3-1 in SAC play.
