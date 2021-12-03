The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma basketball teams combined for a sweep.
The teams traveled to Bethany on Thursday to battle Southwestern Christian University, and both teams were victorious in Sooner Athletic Conference play. The women pulled away for an 86-47 victory, and the men rallied for a 79-71 victory over their opponent.
Women
The Drovers trailed by two points after the first quarter, but a dominant second quarter helped them pull away from their opponent.
SCU jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the game and held a 15-13 advantage after the first quarter. But the Drovers came alive in the second quarter, outscoring SCU 27-7 to take a 40-22 lead to the second half.
The Drovers finished the first half on an 18-0 scoring run that gave them complete command of the game, and they continued to roll in the second half. They won the second half 46-25.
Zaria Dorsey led all scorers for the Drovers, putting up a game-high 23 points in the win. Kaytlen Johnson and Jordan Bloomfield also reached double figures against SCU.
The Drovers are now 6-2 on the season, and they are 2-1 in SAC play.
Men
The men — ranked 11th in the NAIA — found themselves in a precarious position in the second half of their win.
The Drovers trailed by nine points in the second half before turning the game around and winning by eight points. Science & Arts trailed 52-43 in the second half before outscoring SCU 36-19 the rest of the way.
Science & Arts even turned that deficit to a double-digit lead for a brief amount of time in the second half.
Rory Pantophlet, Stephon Hall, Gerard Makuntae and Cameron Hines were all double-digit scorers for the Drovers.
The Drovers are now 7-2 on the season and 2-1 in SAC play.
Next up
Both Science & Arts teams return home Saturday, and the teams will face Mid-America Christian University.
