Coaches in the Sooner Athletic Conference have voted.
Coaches in the conference voted in a men's basketball preseason poll that got released earlier this week. The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma men's basketball team fared well in the poll, coming in at No. 2.
The Drovers received 106 points in the poll, 10 points behind first-place Southwestern Assemblies of God University. The Drovers received one first-place vote, seven second-place votes, two third-place votes and one fifth-place vote in the poll.
The Drovers are coming off a season in which they appeared in the NAIA's rankings, won the conference tournament and advanced to the national tournament. The Drovers finished the season with a record of 17-3 and have several players returning from that team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.