The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma men's basketball team brought home Sooner Athletic Conference honors.
The SAC announced its honors earlier this week, and the Drovers earned quite a bit of recognition after a successful regular season. The Drovers picked up awards after winning the conference during the regular season.
The SAC announced Cameron Hines as its Player of the Year after a strong campaign. And Science & Arts head coach got named the John Hudson Coach of the Year after leading the Drovers to the conference title and No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.
Along with being named the SAC Player of the Year, Hines earned first-team All-SAC recognition. Stephon Hall joined Hines on the first team, and Rory Pantophlet earned a spot on the list of honorable mentions.
