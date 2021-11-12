The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma men's basketball team had to rally to stay unbeaten.
The 15th-ranked Drovers had to overcome a double-digit deficit in a road game against Texas A&M University-Texarkana on Thursday. The Drovers ended up with a double-digit victory in Texarkana, Texas.
Science & Arts had to deal with a quick TAMUT start, a small halftime deficit and a 15-point deficit in the second half. The Drovers still ended up with a 76-66 victory in overtime.
The Drovers trailed 33-31 at halftime, but TAMUT extended its lead after halftime. The Eagles went up 57-42 in the second half and seemed to be in command of the game.
But the Eagles went scoreless on offense for a long stretch of time, and the Drovers took advantage. Science & Arts finished the half on a 21-6 run, and the game went to overtime with the teams tied at 63.
Cameron Hines scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half and overtime. Seven of those points led off a streak of 14 unanswered points that had the Drovers cut their deficit from 15 points to just one point in the second half.
Hines tied the game at 61 points apiece before the Eagles took a 63-31 lead. But Stephon Hall came up with a basket to tie the game, and the Eagles could not come up with another basket in regulation.
The Drovers scored the first two points in overtime, but the Eagles scored the next three points to go up 66-65. The Eagles did not score again, and the Drovers finished the game on an 11-0 run.
Four Science & Arts players reached double-digit points. Boubacar Diakite, Trenton Sandifer and Hall all joined Hines with at least 10 points.
Diakite also grabbed double-digit rebounds to record a double-double in the win.
The Drovers are now 3-0 on the season.
