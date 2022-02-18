The Drovers claimed a conference crown.
The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma men's basketball team clinched the Sooner Athletic Conference's regular-season title in Chickasha on Thursday. The 10th-ranked Drovers controlled their destiny entering Thursday's game with John Brown University, and the Drovers took advantage.
Science & Arts jumped out to a 7-0 lead over JBU and never trailed in the game. The Drovers pulled away in the second half and secured the conference crown with an 82-61 victory over the Golden Eagles.
According to the school, the program's last conference title during the regular season came with Brisco McPherson as head coach of the program. The school also honored McPherson on Thursday.
Along with scoring the game's first seven points, Science & Arts scored 15 of the game's first 17 points. They also scored 20 of the game's first 25 points to go up by 15 points in the first half.
JBU hung around and got its deficit to single digits at halftime. Science and Arts led 37-28 at halftime, and JBU cut that deficit to just eight points in the second half.
But the Drovers were too much.
After a JBU basket cut the team's deficit to just eight points, Elvin Rodriguez and Rudy Pittman hit 3-pointers to push the Drovers' lead to14 points. JBU's deficit never went back to single digits again.
Science & Arts continued to build on its lead in the second half, and a Cameron Hines 3-pointer pushed that lead to 22 points. The Drovers' 22-point lead was their largest lead of the game.
Hines buried five 3-pointers in the game and led all scorers with 28 points. He scored 15 of those points in the second half.
Stephon Hall scored 24 points in the win, and he scored 17 of those points in the second half. Rodriguez added 10 points for the Drovers.
The Drovers shot 50.8% from the field in the win, and they shot 43.5% from behind the arc.
By winning the conference during the regular season, Science & Arts has secured a spot in the national tournament. This season's conference title comes after the Drovers won the conference tournament last season.
With one conference game left in the regular season, the Drovers are 24-4 on the season and 19-2 in SAC play.
