The Drovers survived a rally in conference play.
The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma men’s basketball team took a halftime deficit and made it a double-digit lead in the second half of Saturday’s game in Chickasha. But the Oklahoma City University Stars rallied late to tie the game at 80 points apiece.
With seconds left on the clock, Science & Arts’ Samkelo Cele drew a foul and split the ensuing free throws to give the Drovers an 81-80 lead. OCU got one last look to win the game, but the Drovers came away victorious after a final shot did not fall.
The Drovers went to the second half down by three points before going up 13 in the second half. The Drovers went on a 12-2 run in to go up by 10, and a Langston Gaither basket gave the Drovers that 10-point lead before the Drovers went eventually ahead by 13.
The Drovers held multiple 13-point leads before the Stars were able to work their way back.
Four Science & Arts players scored at least 13 points in the win, helping the Drovers stay unbeaten in Sooner Athletic Conference play. Cele and Gaither led the way for the Drovers, finishing with 19 points apiece.
Cejay Mann’s long-range shooting played a key role in the Drovers’ win over the Stars. He hit five 3-pointers, shot 50% from beyond the arc and recorded 17 points.
The Drovers also got 13 points from Gerard Makuntae.
The Drovers are now 4-3 on the season and 2-0 in conference play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.