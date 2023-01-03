The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma men's basketball team overcame a double-digit deficit.
Concordia University, Nebraska, opened the game by scoring a string of points that put the Drovers in a double-digit hole during Friday's game in Chickasha. Science & Arts worked its way back from an 11-0 Concordia start and a 13-point deficit to earn a fourth win in a row and a seventh win in eight games.
Science & Arts managed to tie the game in the first half before going to the second half down by two points. The Drovers took their first lead in the second half and managed to pick up a 76-66 victory over the Bulldogs.
Cejay Mann delivered the Drovers' first points after going behind 11-0, hitting a 3-pointer to get the Drovers on the board. And Science & Arts gradually worked its way back before the end of the half.
Langston Gaither scored for the Drovers to tie the game at 27, and Gerard Makuntae scored to tie the game at 29. But Concordia scored the final two points of the half to go up 31-29 at halftime.
Samkelo Cele gave the Drovers their first lead of the game in the second half, scoring to put the team up 40-38 before Concordia buried a triple to go up 41-40.
And then the Drovers went on a run.
Cele scored again to put the Drovers up 42-41, and the team never trailed again after that basket. That basket also started a 9-0 run to put the Drovers up eight points.
A Gaither 3-pointer put the Drovers up 10 in the half, and they were able to hold off the Bulldogs the rest of the way. They even pushed their lead to 14 points near the end of the game.
The Drovers got 57 points from the trio of Gaither, Makuntae and Cele. Gaither and Makuntae both scored 20 points to lead all scorers in the win, and Cele put up 17 points for the Drovers.
That trio took charge in the second half, combining to score 39 of the team's 47 second-half points.
Science & Arts is now 9-4 on the season and heads back to the Sooner Athletic Conference this week. The Drovers are 6-1 in conference play.
